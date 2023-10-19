Britney Spears Confirms She Cheated on Justin Timberlake, Reveals How They Broke Up (Report)

Getty Images

Britney Spears memoir “The Woman in Me” is lifting the curtain on her tumultuous relationship with Justin Timberlake.

The U.S. Sun reports that in the book Spears confirms the old rumor that she cheated on Justin with choreographer Wade Robson, who has alleged since 2013 that he was molested by Michael Jackson as a child.

Many believed Timberlake’s song and music video “Cry Me a River” were about Spears and Robson.

A source tells the paper that Britney claims the fling happened after Justin allegedly cheated on her.

Britney reportedly wrote of her night with Wade, “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

Robson has previously denied any romantic involvement with Britney. “Extra” has reached out to him for comment.

Spears insists in the book that this is the one time she stepped out on Justin. She later told Timberlake about the rendezvous, and they were able to move on.

The New York Times also reports that the pop singer confirms that Justin broke up with her via text and that she was left devastated.

She felt the media portrayed her as the “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy,” when she was actually “comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Britney accused Justin of cheating with an unnamed celebrity, and People revealed that Britney had an abortion while dating Justin because he thought they were too young to be parents.