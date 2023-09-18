Getty Images

Singer Adele has everyone wondering if she is secretly married to boyfriend Rich Paul!

Over the weekend, Adele called Rich her “husband” while she performed at her Las Vegas residency.

She told a female fan in a video posted on TikTok, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.”

When the fan asked if she can try, Adele quipped, “No, I don’t want to try. I’m with Rich. You’re crazy, leave me alone.”

Last year, Adele and Rich were subject to engagement rumors.

She addressed the rumors in the September issue of Elle. She said, “I'm not married. I'm not married. I'm not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

“I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him,” Adele gushed about her beau, who is an agent to NBA superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Adele and Rich have been together since 2021.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, but they called it quits in 2019.

Despite the failed marriage, Adele “absolutely” wants to get married again and have more kids.

During a recent show in Las Vegas, Adele told a pregnant fan, “I really want to be a mom again soon.”

The fan wanted help deciding between two baby names for her future daughter, and Adele told her, "I've actually been writing lists. So, every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone."

The woman was deciding between Parker and Spencer, and Adele told her, "I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name."