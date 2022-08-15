Getty Images

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul have been subject to engagement rumors for months!

While she didn’t address them before, she is talking about the rumors in the new September issue of Elle.

She told the magazine, “I'm not married. I'm not married. I'm not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

“I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him,” Adele gushed about her beau, who she has been dating since last year.

The pair are fresh off their vacation in Sardinia, Italy.

Even though Adele was hesitant to go because of paparazzi, Rich was able to put her at ease. She explained, “He was like, 'You would let that stop you from going to the place that you most want to go on vacation?' He's like, 'For one photograph, what's the worst that can happen?'”

As for the huge diamond sparkler she wore on that finger at the 2022 BRITS, Adele commented, “I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, but they called it quits in 2019.

Despite the failed marriage, Adele “absolutely” wants to get married again.

Adele and Simon have one child, son Angelo, but it looks like she could eventually expand her family.

She said, “I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music."

Earlier this year, Adele was forced to delay her residency in Las Vegas until the end of this year.

Of her "devastating" decision to push back her residency, Adele explained, "There was just no soul in it. The stage setup wasn’t right. It was very disconnected from me and my band, and it lacked intimacy. And maybe I tried too hard to give it those things in such a controlled environment.”

She has been working hard on the rescheduled residency, saying, “All I got in my brain is Vegas. I wanna f**king nail it."