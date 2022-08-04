Celebrity News August 04, 2022
Adele’s Massive Mortgage and Monthly House Payments Revealed
Adele recently bought a new house in Beverly Park, and her massive mortgage and monthly payments are staggering.
DailyMail.com reports the singer bought Sylvester Stallone’s former mansion for $58 million and took out a $37.7-million mortgage with City National Bank.
The site estimates the Grammy winner is paying about $227,000 per month for the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home as well as property taxes and interest.
The payments may not be an issue for Adele, who is worth a reported $183 million. She is also preparing to launch her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace for a whopping $1 million per show.
The mortgage news comes after Adele confirmed in May that she and boyfriend Rich Paul were moving in together after a year of dating. At the time, she shared a photo of the couple outside of her new home.
This is her fourth home purchase in Los Angeles.
She told Vogue in October, “The kind of house I have in L.A. I could never afford in London. Ever,” adding she wanted “fresh air and somewhere where I could see the sky.”