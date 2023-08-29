Adele Says She Wants to Be a Mom Again Soon & Has List of Baby Names!

Getty Images

Adele is ready for baby no. 2!

The singer, who is dating Rich Paul, spilled the news at her Las Vegas residency, telling a pregnant fan, "I really want to be a mom again soon.”

The fan wanted help deciding between two baby names for her future daughter, and Adele told her, "I've actually been writing lists. So, every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone."

The woman was deciding between Parker and Spencer, and Adele told her, "I can't say Parker because Rich likes that name."

The Grammy winner even dished, “I love Ray for a girl, spelled like a boy’s name,” and the mom-to-be revealed, “Stop, that’s the middle name.” Watch the TikTok video!

Adele, who is already the mother of 10-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, told Elle last year, “I definitely want more kids. I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”

Meanwhile, Adele’s special moment with the pregnant fan comes after she recently came to the defense of another fan, who was asked to sit down during her concert.

While performing her song “Water Under the Bridge,” she paused, asking, “What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?”

“What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up. Yes, you!" she continued. “Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone."

Before she resumed her performance, she told the crowd, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun."

After the concert, the fan took to his TikTok to thank Adele. He wrote, “Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I'm also sorry that I didn't respond back to [anything] you asked me. You started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing."