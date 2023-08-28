Getty Images

Singer Adele is an open book!

During a recent concert at her “Weekends with Adele” residency in Las Vegas, Adele revealed that she once collapsed backstage, due to her ongoing issues with sciatica.

She told her fans, “They picked my whole body up off the floor.”

She then noted that she was going to “sit down and rest my sciatica.”

According to Mayo Clinic, sciatica is pain that “travels from the lower back through the hips and buttocks and down each leg.” It can occur with a herniated disk.

Adele was trying to alleviate the sciatica with workouts, but the pain came back. She said, “Early on this year I started bragging about my sciatica, I wasn’t feeling it anymore. Then God brought it back.”

On New Year’s Eve, she opened up to her audience about how the sciatica was affecting her. She said, “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica.”

In February, she revealed that she had a disintegrated disc, saying, “Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees? I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f**ing there anymore. It's worn away.”

In 2021, she revealed that her back has been giving her issues since she was a teenager. In an interview with The Face magazine, she said, “I slipped my first disc when I was 15 from sneezing. I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless.”

Despite her back pain, Adele isn’t letting it stop her from performing or defending her hardcore fans!

Adele recently came to the defense of a fan, who was asked to sit down during her concert.

While performing her song “Water Under the Bridge,” she paused, asking, “What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?”

“What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up. Yes, you!" she continued. “Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone."

Before she resumed her performance, she told the crowd, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun."

After the concert, the fan took to his TikTok to thank Adele. He wrote, “Adele thank you so much for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I'm also sorry that I didn't respond back to [anything] you asked me. you started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing."