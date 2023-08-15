Getty Images

Over the weekend, singer Adele took part in an unexpected gender reveal during her residency in Las Vegas.

Expectant fans Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord managed to get Adele’s attention with their sign, which read, “Adele will you do our gender reveal?”

Chris posted a TikTok video of Adele revealing to the audience that they were having a boy!

Before the big reveal, Adele admitted while holding a piece of paper, “I’ve never done this. Oh, my God! I think it’s [the note], like, from a doctor!”

Shantelle told Adele, “I’m just honored that you’re going to do this for us. We’ve known since 12 weeks and we have been waiting for this moment.”

Once Adele broke the news on their baby boy, she told the pair, “That was amazing! I’m so happy for you.”

She continued, “That’s so emotional. Oh, my God! If and when I get pregnant will you do my gender reveal?”

Adele is currently dating NBA agent Rich Paul.

Last year, Adele told Elle magazine that she “definitely” wants “more kids.” She added, “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music.”