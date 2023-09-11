Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Actor Josh Duhamel, 50, and his wife Audra Mari, 29, have a baby on the way!

On Monday, the pair announced that they were expecting their first child together.

They wrote on Instagram, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

The news comes a year after the couple tied the knot in Fargo, North Dakota, close to his home of Minot.

In 2018, Josh expressed his desire to “have more kids” during an interview with Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

He said, “I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So, it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f**k anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”

The interview was done a year after he called it quits with ex-wife Fergie, the mother of his son Axl Jack.

In 2019, Josh and Audra would start dating.

Months after a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu, they were photographed packing on the PDA in Toronto after the former Miss World America landed at the airport.

