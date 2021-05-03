How Josh Duhamel Greeted J.Lo on the Set of ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Plus: His New Show

Getty

Actor Josh Duhamel may have gotten back to basics during the pandemic, but now he is back to work!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Duhamel about his new series “Jupiter’s Legacy,” as well as working with Jennifer Lopez on “Shotgun Wedding.”

Spending time in Minnesota during lockdown, Josh shared, “I spent a lot of time out in my cabin in the woods in Minnesota. Felt like we were just away from it all… I work mostly, when I’m out there, on the tractor, chopping wood, all the stuff that sort of brings me back to the basics, and I love it.”



Duhamel also loved working with J.Lo and Lenny Kravitz on “Shotgun Wedding” in the Dominican Republic, which just wrapped production. Playing Jen’s husband-to-be in the romantic comedy about a wedding day that goes off the rails, he teased, “It was the wedding from hell… It's like an actiony, comedy, romantic sort of mix… So it's gonna be a fun ride, for sure.”

He dished, “We all sang one of J.Lo's songs when she came on to the set. We all had ‘Jenny from the Block’ cued up and all sang for her.”



“It was so much fun. I've known Jen for a long time… And so we got into lockstep very quickly. She was just such an awesome partner in this movie,” Duhamel raved about Lopez. “Such a pro. She was totally engaged. She loved the process and she really had a great time on the movie.”

In “Jupiter’s Legacy,” Josh plays a superhero in a show that centers around super-powered kids who struggle to keep up with the legendary feats of their superhero parents. Of transforming into his character The Utopian, he said, “We were scheduled every day to go in and work a couple hours training… and so I got into really great shape for this, which was fun.”

He smiled, adding, “I just looked at myself. I was like… ‘Are you Zeus? Or are you Santa Claus?’”