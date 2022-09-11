Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Got Hitched, Partied in Fargo Saturday!

Backgrid

Josh Duhamel got married on Saturday!

TMZ reports Duhamel and fiancée Audra Mari, Miss World America, were married in Fargo, North Dakota, near-ish his hometown of Minot.

They tied the knot atop the Jasper Hotel, then surprised locals by driving around town in a vintage red wheels, happily kissing, before showing up — in full wedding gear — at the local tavern Duffy's, where they drank and partied in celebration of their nuptials.

Josh was dapper in a formal tux, and Audra's gown was a full, flowing, traditional off-white vision, tastefully sheer across the chest and with classic puffy sleeves.

Both were grinning ear to ear in the candid image shot by the bar's proprietor.

Bar-hopping immediately after wedding is a local tradition, and while they only stayed for 30 minutes or so, they may have hit other spots. They certainly endeared themselves to the city's residents, showing off that they don't need a big Hollywood or destination wedding!

The happy couple first announced their engagement in January 2022 after two-plus years of togetherness. In the image, Josh made clear he'd snuck a proposal message into a bottle and arranged for Audra to find it on the beach.

This will be the 28-year-old beauty queen's first marriage, while the 49-year-old "The Thing About Pam" actor was wed to singer Fergie from 2009-2019, the year he met Audra.