Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Just Got Engaged via Message in a Bottle!

Instagram

Josh Duhamel, 49, and Miss World America 2016 Audra Mari, 28, are engaged!

Duhamel posted the news — and an ecstatic photo of the pair — to his Instagram Saturday, writing, "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!"

In the pic, he holds a crumpled piece of paper with the message, "Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me?"

The engagement surprise came on Audra's birthday.

One of the first to comment on the image was Duhamel's ex, Fergie. The mother of his 8-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel wrote, "Congrats!!!" with six green heart emojis.