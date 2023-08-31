Khloé Kardashian Legally Changes Son’s Name

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have legally changed the name of their 13-month-old son.

People magazine reports the little guy’s birth certificate listed him as Baby Kardashian until now.

The exes filed paperwork, and on Thursday a judge in Los Angeles County signed off on his new name: Tatum Thompson.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed Tatum in July 2022 via a surrogate. They are also the parents of True, 5.

They kept Tatum’s name a secret until May 2023. After months of speculation, Khloé finally announced the news on the Season 3 premiere of “The Kardashians.”

During the episode, a producer asks if she has named her son, and Khloé replies, “His name is Tatum. So, Tatum and True."

She insists, "Naming a human is really hard.”

As for who Tatum resembles the most, it isn’t his mom or dad… it turns out Khloé and sister Kim think the baby looks like their brother Rob Kardashian!

Khloé also talked on the episode about welcoming Tatum via surrogacy, calling the process a mindf**k.

She explained, "I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy," adding that she "didn’t digest what was happening. And so I think when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time that (it) really registered."

"And it has nothing to do with the baby," she said. "It’s just you're like, 'Okay, we’re having a baby, and this is my son, and I’m taking him home with me.'

"I definitely was in a state of shock, I think from my entire experience in general," she added. "I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby, and then I go to another room. And you’re sort of separated. I felt it’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him."