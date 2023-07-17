Getty Images

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ friendship might on the mend.

The women, both 25, fell out in a big way when Woods was caught up in a scandal with the father of Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian's baby, Tristan Thompson, back in 2019.

The former best friends, however, were spotted together over the weekend for the first time in more than four years.

DailyMail.com posted photos of Kylie and Jordyn out to dinner with friends at an L.A. sushi spot.

Kylie wore a black-and-white, one-shoulder crop top and black pants, while Jordyn showed off her curves in a red, orange, and purple dress from her collection Woods by Jordyn.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While Jordyn posted photos of herself showing the dress on Instagram, neither of the women documented the reunion on social media.

In February 2019, rumors swirled that Woods hooked up with Thompson, and she addressed the drama on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook show “Red Table Talk.”

Woods revealed that she and some of her gal pals went to Tristan's home to continue the party after hanging out at a bar and nightclub. She admitted that her first mistake was not thinking, “I shouldn't be here,” and not taking into consideration how Khloé would feel if she knew she were there. She added, “I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn't have been there.”

She also shut down rumors, saying, “Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him… never once did we leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom — we're all in plain sight.”

Jordyn insisted, there was “never anything intimate.” Woods continued, “He didn't try to take me to a room… it was just an innocent time.”

The 21-year-old said she takes “full responsibility” for not “thinking right.” While she was at Tristan's house until the wee hours of the morning, Jordyn argued “there was always someone there while I was there… even up until the moment I left.”

Jordyn noted that it's been a “tricky” situation, since she doesn't want to point fingers, acknowledging, “I allowed myself to be in that position. I allowed myself to be there.”

She insisted, “I was never belligerently drunk, where I can't remember what happened… I was never blackouted... There was alcohol involved. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection.”

Woods claimed that as she was leaving, Tristan kissed her. She said, “It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue-kiss, no making out… I don't think he's wrong, either, because I allowed myself to be in that position.” She added, “When alcohol's involved, people make dumb moves, people get caught up in the moment.”

After she went home, Woods told Kylie Jenner and Khloé that she was at Tristan's home, but admitted, “I wasn't honest about the actions that had taken place.”

Of her decision to not tell Khloé, Jordyn said, "I just knew how much turmoil was going on." She described thinking, "Let me not throw more fuel on the fire."

Woods, who teared up while discussing Khloé, emphasized, “I'm no home-wrecker. I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love… I would never try to steal someone's man.”

Did she apologize to Khloé? She said, “I did, as much apologizing as I could do over the phone, over text.”

After the episode was released, Khloé called out Jordyn, tweeting, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Khloé did follow up with another tweet that said, “What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

Kardashian and Thompson have continued to have an on again off again relationship since then, and are now co-parenting their two children True, 5, and Tatum, who turns 1 next month.