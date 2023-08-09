Khloé Kardashian Reveals Cousins True & Psalm Are Both in Casts

Getty Images

The Kardashian family is on the mend!

Khloé Kardashian posted a photo of her daughter True in a pink cast and sister Kim Kardashian’s son Psalm in a black one.

She wrote in the caption, “Summer 2023. Cousin cast club.”

Revealing how the injuries happened, she continued, “Trampoline and monkey bars.”

Khloé added, “They had a ball this summer.”

The news comes after Kim revealed she had suffered an injury of her own.

This week, she shared on her Instagram Story, “I broke my shoulder and tore my tendon so I’ve been out of the gym a few weeks but I’m back.”

Kardashian's personal trainer and fitness coach, Melissa Alcantara, also experienced the same injury in the past, and was ready to help Kim get back on track.