Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Secretly Welcome Baby #2 (Report)

Singer Rihanna is a mom for the second time!

Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles on August 3, TMZ reports.

While the name of their second son is unknown, a source told the site that it starts with an “R.”

It was recently reported that their firstborn is named RZA Athelston Mayers, seemly a nod to rapper RZA, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Sources also confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna gave birth.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

Without saying a word, she showed off her growing baby bump in a flaming-red jumpsuit.

Months later, Ri sparked rumors that she was expecting a baby girl since she was seen looking at a pink romper while shopping in Los Angeles.