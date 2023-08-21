Celebrity News August 21, 2023
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Secretly Welcome Baby #2 (Report)
Singer Rihanna is a mom for the second time!
Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles on August 3, TMZ reports.
While the name of their second son is unknown, a source told the site that it starts with an “R.”
It was recently reported that their firstborn is named RZA Athelston Mayers, seemly a nod to rapper RZA, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.
Sources also confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna gave birth.
Rihanna announced her pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.
Without saying a word, she showed off her growing baby bump in a flaming-red jumpsuit.
Months later, Ri sparked rumors that she was expecting a baby girl since she was seen looking at a pink romper while shopping in Los Angeles.
In July, RiRi bared her baby bump for Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Mens’ Campaign.