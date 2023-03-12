Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in 2 Stunning Oscar Looks

ABC

Rihanna showed off her maternity glam at the 2023 Oscars!

The singer, who is expecting her second child, wore two looks for Hollywood’s biggest night.

For the red carpet, she turned heads in Alaïa, wearing a leather bra and maxiskirt with cutouts and a train. The look also featured a long-sleeved sheer turtleneck and the same sheer fabric over her belly.

RiRi dazzled, wearing red lipstick and her hair up in a bun.

Getty Images

The star transformed her look to perform “Lift Me Up” on the Oscars stage. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tune was up for Best Original Song, but eventually lost to “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR.”

For her performance, she wore custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano that included a strapless black top adorned with crystals, long gloves, and black pants with a golden floral design.