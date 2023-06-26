Keizo Kitajima/Louis Vuitton

Pharrell Williams is putting his spin on Louis Vuitton’s classic Speedy bag with a little help from Rihanna.

He’s the men’s creative director for the brand, and the pregnant singer is the face of his new campaign.

The vibrant photos and video show RiRi confidently carrying Speedy bags in red, yellow, green, and blue… and a coffee cup! She wears her hair down and bares her growing belly by fastening just one of the buttons on her shirt. The shoot was styled by Cynthia Lu and Matthew Henson and photographed by Keizō Kitajima and Martine Syms.

Keizo Kitajima/Louis Vuitton

Rihanna shared images from the campaign on Instagram, writing in the caption, “LOUIS VUITTON MEN Spring Summer 2024.”

The “Diamonds” singer is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and the rapper reacted to the campaign in the comments, dropping three flame emojis.

She also received a prayer hands emoji from Pharrell on one pic and a heart on another.

Louis Vuitton posted pics too, writing, “Enveloped in a richly saturated hue, the Monogram adorned Speedy is captured alongside Rihanna, marking a chapter of Pharrell Williams’ creative debut at Louis Vuitton.”