Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Son’s Name Revealed

Getty/TikTok

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son nearly a year ago, and his name has finally been revealed.

According to DailyMail.com, the little guy goes by RZA Athelston Mayers.

The name seems to be a nod to rapper and producer RZA, leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

RiRi and A$AP welcomed RZA May 13, 2022, and “Extra” spoke with her about motherhood in November.

Rihanna gushed at the time, “It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

As for how being a mom has changed her, Rihanna admitted, “I’m patient now… I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general.”

She stressed, “Your tolerance level goes down, but your patience goes up, if that makes any sense.”