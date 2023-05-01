Pregnant Rihanna Arrived Fashionably Late to Met Gala 2023

Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made a fashionably late entrance at the 2023 Met Gala… hours after the carpet closed!

The pregnant star showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous white Valentino gown with a massive train. The dress also featured a hood covered in camellia flowers.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and Rihanna paid homage to the late designer by wearing fingerless gloves.

Meanwhile, A$AP was by her side in a single-breasted jacket, paired with a long tartan kilt over jeans.