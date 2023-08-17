Jamie Foxx is counting his blessings!

On Wednesday, Foxx took to Instagram to show his appreciation for all the love and support that he’s received since suffering a “medical complication.”

Alongside a series of photos of himself in a white tee, crocheted hat, and sunglasses, Jamie wrote, “You’re lookin at a man who is thankful… finally startin to feel like myself…”

“It’s been an unexpected dark journey… but I can see the light,” Jamie added. “I’m thankful to everyone that has reached out and sent well wishes and prayers.”

He made sure to include the hashtags #imbackandimbetter and #nobaddays.

Last month, Foxx surprised fans with an emotional Instagram post, thanking his sister and also his daughter Corinne.

He shared, “To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life. To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video.”

The actor continued, “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight — they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me — and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these. But, I’m coming back, and I am able to work.”

Foxx also addressed the crazy rumors that flew around his mysterious condition — most observers think he had a stroke — by crossing his eyes and asserting he is not blind. "As you can see, the eyes are workin' just fine."

He denied being paralyzed, saying, "But I did go to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well."