Jamie Foxx has dramatically broken his silence about his mysterious "medical complication" of three months ago — and while he's keeping mum on what exactly happened, he is shedding light on what he describes as going "to hell and back."

In a heartfelt video posted to Instagram, Foxx, looking fit, thanked supporters for their prayers, messages, and love, acknowledging, "I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through."

As for why he refused to provide any information about his condition for so long, he admitted, "I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," saying he would rather have his fans picture him having fun, cracking jokes, and making TV and movies.

"I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

He went on to say his sister Deidra Dixon and daughter Corinne Foxx — and his doctors — saved his life.

"I can not tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way," he said, reflecting on their loyalty.

Foxx also addressed the crazy rumors that flew around his mysterious condition — most observers think he had a stroke — by crossing his eyes and asserting he is not blind. "As you can see, the eyes are workin' just fine."

He denied being paralyzed, saying, "But I did go to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well."

On an upbeat note, he said strongly, "I'm coming back, I'm able to work... I love everybody and I love all of the love that I got," before tearing up. He admitted he might burst into tears sometimes remembering the struggle that is behind him.

Displaying his trademark sense of humor, he poked fun at the wildest rumor of all — that he was cloned. Foxx pretended to tear off a mask, saying, "Just kiddin' ya."

Foxx captioned his long-awaited post, "Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through…. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️"

His announcement of good health was met with more than a million likes, as well as high-profile well-wishes from the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis, The Weeknd, John Barrowman, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more.