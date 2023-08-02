Jamie Foxx Says ‘I Would’ve Lost My Life’ Without Help of Sister Deidra

Getty Images

Jamie Foxx wished his sister Deidra Dixon a big happy birthday on Tuesday!

The Oscar winner, who recently went through a health crisis, posted a carousel of photos of Deidra along with a message thanking his “courageous” sibling and revealing he “would not be here” without her.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11 ‘D’… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason And without you I would not be here.”

He continued, “Had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.”

The post comes on the heels of Jamie’s first video since he suffered a “medical complication” in April.

Last month, he surprised fans with an emotional Instagram post, thanking his sister and daughter Corinne.

He shared, “To be honest with you, my sister Deidra Dixon, my daughter Corinne Marie saved my life. To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I’m able to leave you this video.”

The actor continued, “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight — they didn’t let nothing out, they protected me — and that’s what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these. But, I’m coming back, and I am able to work.”

Foxx also addressed the crazy rumors that flew around his mysterious condition — most observers think he had a stroke — by crossing his eyes and asserting he is not blind. "As you can see, the eyes are workin' just fine."

He denied being paralyzed, saying, "But I did go to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well."