Getty

Jamie Foxx was spotted in Chicago again, this time helping a woman find her missing purse.

Foxx has been out of the spotlight for months while recovering from a “medical complication.”

That all changed over the weekend when video surfaced of the actor boating on the Chicago River and hanging at TopGolf.

Foxx was out and about again this week, and even came to the rescue of a fan.

An Instagram user named Quan Ellis posted a video of the Oscar winner giving the hang loose sign, writing, “Mom lost her bag in Chicago today Jamie Foxx found it and brought it to her and he said he feels good y'all God is good.”

Fox News Digital spoke with the woman who lost the purse, Terri “Queeni” Glen, and she revealed she didn’t even realize the item had been misplaced.

"I think a horn was blowing, and my sister's saying, ‘Look over here,’" Glen said, adding that she saw a black town car open to reveal a man holding her purse.

"I immediately knew it was my bag,” she said. “And I'm like, ‘My bag?’ I said ‘Jamie?’ I knew it was him immediately, just like I thought it was my bag immediately."

Queeni was in Chicago to support a sister who has breast cancer. She was with her sisters in a pedicab when Jamie approached them with the bag.

Glen said, "I ran around the bicycle and I said, ‘Can I have a hug?' And, 'Are you alright? Do you feel good?’ Like, I didn't get to get a picture and I didn't even know I had the video.”

She went on, "He just quoted me, and he said, ‘I feel good.’"

"He just kind of had like a little smile, like he do… It made me really feel like he was appreciative of me asking about his well-being instead of saying, ‘Hey, can we get a picture?’”

She said he seemed "strong and well," adding, "He hopped out of the car the same way you guys got the glimpse of him hopping back in, is the same way he got out … He got completely out of the truck and came over to the little bicycle. He actually - he's good. He looks good. He feels good. He said he feels good."

Foxx was stricken in April, though never confirmed the exact nature of his ailment. Almost a month went by before Foxx commented on his situation, writing on Instagram, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling the love."

That was early May.

Since then, rumors have run rampant about his condition — but footage of Foxx looking good and smiling this weekend was just what his fans had been waiting for.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down Foxx’s “They Cloned Tyrone” co-stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris late last month to get an update on Jamie’s recovery from what his daughter called a "medical complication."