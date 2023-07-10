Jamie Foxx Spotted at Topgolf Amid Recovery from Medical Issue

Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is out and about, after suffering a so-called “medical complication” months ago.

After news broke that Foxx was spotted on a boat ride on the Chicago River over the weekend, a source told TMZ he also hit up the driving range.

Jamie, 55, was spotted at Topgolf in Naperville, Illinois, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, where he reportedly competed against others and won.

A source said, "He was just regular Jamie,” and noted that he was talking and hanging with friends and didn’t seem to have any mobility issues. The insider added that Foxx had a firm grip and good range of motion.

A video shows the Oscar winner putting away a golf club and walking across the room.

According to TMZ, the Topgolf outing is near a rehab center where Jamie has been recovering.

While Jamie hasn’t addressed his night out, he did reference the boat sighting on Twitter. He wrote, “Boat life 🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!"

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down Foxx’s “They Cloned Tyrone” co-stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris late last month to get an update on Jamie’s recovery from what his daughter called a "medical complication."

John shared, “We actually spoke yesterday. He cool.”



Melvin asked how he was doing, and Boyega replied, “He all good, it’s all good.”

Foxx was stricken in April, though never confirmed the exact nature of his ailment. Almost a month went by before Foxx commented on his situation, writing on Instagram, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling the love."

That was early May.