Jamie Foxx Spotted for 1st Time Since Mystery 'Medical Complication'

Getty Images

Jamie Foxx has been spotted for the first time in months — and he's looking healthy and happy!

Foxx, 55, was captured on video cruising on a large boat on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon in footage posted by TMZ.

In the video, Foxx looks happy, flashing a peace sign as eagle-eyed fans film him zooming past.

TMZ reports Foxx was with family members.

The outlet also reports there is video of Foxx out on the town the night before, describing his appearance as "active" and "in great spirits."

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down John Boyega and Teyonah Parris to talk about their new movie "They Cloned Tyrone" late last month, and got an update on Foxx as he recovers from what his daughter called a "medical complication."

John shared, “We actually spoke yesterday. He cool.”



Melvin asked how he was doing, and Boyega replied, “He all good, it’s all good.”

Foxx was stricken in April, though never confirmed the exact nature of his ailment. Almost a month went by before Foxx commented on his situation, writing on Instagram, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling the love."

That was early May.