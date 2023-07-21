Jamie Foxx Shares First Photo Since ‘Medical Complication’ — See the Pic

Getty Images

Jamie Foxx just posted a new photo of himself on Instagram, his first since suffering what his daughter termed a “medical complication.”

Looks like the Oscar winner is living large in Las Vegas, suited up and sitting on a racecar.

The post was in partnership with online sportsbook BETMGM and tagged to Aria Resorts & Casino.

In the caption, he mentions a “great few nights in Vegas” as he teases, “We got BIG things coming soon 🦊.”

His daughter Corinne Foxx also shared a photo of the father-daughter duo on Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “Year 4 of BETMGM in the books. So proud of you always dad.”

TMZ reports that Jamie also filmed an ad for BETMGM at Aria on Wednesday, and sources tell the site he didn't show any signs of physical ailment.

A behind-the-scenes pic obtained by the site, shows Jamie sitting in an F1 car. TMZ adds that the commercial will drop just before the NFL season.

Wayne Gretzky is also working on the campaign and posted a photo Jamie on Instagram. The hockey great wrote in the caption, "Great to be in Vegas working with @iamjamiefoxx and @betmgm. One of the best nights of my life with the greatest person. Big things coming soon… "

The Vegas trip comes after Jamie Foxx was spotted multiple times in Chicago earlier this month.

One sighting involved returning a woman’s lost purse, another was at Topgolf. That was after Foxx enjoyed a boat ride on the Chicago River.

Foxx was stricken in April, though never confirmed the exact nature of his ailment. Almost a month went by before Foxx commented on his situation, writing on Instagram, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling the love." That was early May.

Despite his health issues, Foxx has a movie dropping today on Netflix.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with Foxx’s “They Cloned Tyrone” co-stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris late last month — ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike — to get an update on Jamie’s recovery.