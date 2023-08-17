Getty Images

The home in which Aaron Carter died has been sold.

Real estate agent Christie Limpus, who held the listing, told TMZ that Carter’s home in Lancaster, California. sold for $765,000.

The 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom home was put back on the market four months ago for just under $850,000.

The bathroom where Aaron was found dead has been completely remodeled.

It was a probate sale since Aaron didn’t have a will at the time of his death.

The money made from the sale will go to Carter’s estate and into a trust for his son, Prince, 1.

A month before his death, Carter listed his home for $779,900 but it was taken off the market shortly after.

Carter bought the home in 2019 for $430,000.

At the time, he tweeted, “I finally own my first home in California, I have a place to call my own, worked very diligently and consecutively on myself Mind Body & Soul and kept myself out of trouble, I get to do what I love everyday thanks to everyone who believed in me At this point in my life.”

Earlier this month, Aaron’s twin sister Angel opened up about life after his death.

She told People magazine, “To lose a twin, it's an out-of-body experience. He's a part of me. And it was like when he died, I had this sense of, 'I've got to get him in my house. I've got to bring him home and protect him.”

Angel had possession of Aaron’s ashes at her home until a memorial service was held on July 28, in which his ashes were buried at Forest Lawn. She shared, “For a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him… I can't trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love."

In November 2022, Aaron died at the age of 34.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner told TMZ that Aaron drowned in his bathtub after taking generic Xanax called alprazolam and huffing compressed air.

His autopsy report claims he became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of the drugs and drowned.