Aaron Carter Seemingly Left Out of 2023 Grammys In Memoriam

Getty

Aaron Carter, who died November 5 at 34, was noticeably missing from the 2023 Grammys In Memoriam segment Sunday night.

Fans took to Twitter to post their own tributes to the late pop star, who was the younger brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and a successful recording artist in his own right.

The segment celebrated many other famous faces — from Lisa Marie Presley to David Crosby to Stephen “tWitch” Boss — on screens while top stars performed.

Kacey Musgraves sang the late Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” while Quavo performed “Without You” in honor of his nephew, Migos bandmate Takeoff.

Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt shared the stage to play “Songbird” as a tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie and others.

People reports Aaron was listed in the In Memoriam section in a physical copy of the Grammys program, even though he was conspicuously absent from the televised version.