Aaron Carter's Family Speaks Out About His Cause of Death

Aaron Carter tragically passed away in November, and now his family is speaking out about what they think happened to the pop star.

As previously reported, his official cause of death is being deferred pending toxicology results.

His fiancée Melanie Martin and mother Jane Carter, however, have some information from the L.A. County Coroner’s Office. They tell TMZ that although Aaron was found in a bathtub, he did not drown. There was no water found in his lungs.

As they wait for the toxicology report, Melanie and Jane told the site about additional evidence that Melanie turned over to the police.

While several cans of compressed air were found at the scene, along with prescription pills, they believe it may have been something else that killed Aaron.

The family wants law enforcement to investigate an alleged drug deal that took place the same night that Aaron died.

Melanie has turned over a text exchange from the suspected deal that she found on Carter’s phone. According to TMZ, the messages included someone telling Aaron he owed $800 for a substance, but the singer told them he didn’t need it. The person responded that he still owed the money. Aaron asked if he was being threatened and the conversation ends there.

The family tells TMZ they are concerned that Aaron met with the person and took a substance that caused a fatal overdose.