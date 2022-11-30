Aaron Carter’s Net Worth Revealed After Sister’s Legal Move

Getty Images

Aaron Carter died nearly a month ago, but what did he leave behind financially?

The Blast reports Carter’s twin sister Angel has filed court papers requesting to be the administrator of his estate.

She wrote in the court papers, “I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate of the decedent — Aaron Carter. I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter. Under the California Probate Code I am entitled to Letters of Administration of the Estate of Aaron Carter, by virtue of being the surviving sister of the decedent. I am a resident of the State of California and I am over the age of 18.”

According to the docs, Carter’s net worth was $550,000. His personal property was valued at $200,000, while his real property was valued at $350,000.

Angel currently has possession of Aaron’s ashes, according to his death certificate.

Their mom Jane recently revealed to TMZ that the family plans to scatter his ashes in the ocean in the Florida Keys with his some of his sister Leslie’s ashes next year.

Jane noted that Aaron’s fiancée Melanie Martin will not be part of the scattering ceremony. Carter and Martin reportedly had a tumultuous relationship, and their son Prince has been living with Melanie’s mom.

Melanie expressed her concerns over his estate. She told Us Weekly, “I don’t want any problems or stress over Aaron’s estate. I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron’s legacy to live on.”

She added, “I don’t want any bad blood with Aaron’s family. Whoever wants to be in Prince’s life can be in Prince’s life.”

Aaron reportedly died without a will.

Carter’s manager Taylor Helgeson told Page Six that the papers were drafted, but never signed.