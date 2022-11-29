Aaron Carter’s Final Resting Place Revealed

Getty Images

Nearly a month after Aaron Carter died, his ashes will be heading to his home state of Florida.

Aaron’s mom Jane told TMZ that the family plans to scatter his ashes in the ocean in the Florida Keys with his some of his sister Leslie’s ashes next year.

Aaron’s fiancée Melanie Martin will not take part in the ceremony. Carter and Martin reportedly had a tumultuous relationship, and their son Prince has been living with Melanie’s mom.

The family will save some of Aaron’s and Leslie’s ashes, so they can be buried with Jane when she dies.

Jane noted that Aaron’s ashes are still in the possession of his twin sister Angel.

Jane revealed that she was texting with Aaron just days before his sudden death. Aaron had reached out to check in with her and see how the family was doing.

A few weeks ago, Carter’s death certificate, obtained by TMZ, revealed that he had been cremated.

According to the death certificate, Jane was the first to hear about Aaron’s death, since she was listed as the informant.

A cause of death is still not known. It is being deferred since the toxicology results haven’t come out yet.

Carter was found dead in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster.

The sources told TMZ that there were signs of decomposition, noting an odor and the color of the water. The tub jets were still on when his body was found.