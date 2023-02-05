Quavo Honors Takeoff with Emotional Grammys 2023 Performance

CBS

On Sunday, Quavo paid tribute to his nephew Takeoff at the 2023 Grammys.

During the "In Memoriam" segment, Quavo performed his single "Without You," which was released in January in honor of Takeoff.

Quavo was joined on stage by members of the Maverick City Hall, who sang the chorus from Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's hit song "See You Again."

Quavo ended the performance by holding a chain that once belonged to Takeoff.

CBS

Other big names who took part in the "In Memoriam" segment were Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt.

Takeoff, 28, was shot early on November 1 at a Houston bowling alley.

In the Harris County Medical Examiner’s report, obtained by TMZ, his cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

Takeoff was remembered by his family, friends, and fans at his public memorial service held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The three-hour service featured performances by Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams.