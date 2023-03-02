Aaron Carter’s Mom Posts Disturbing Photos from Death Scene

Getty Images

In November, Aaron Carter tragically died at the age of 34.

A cause of death has not been determined yet, since toxicology results are still pending.

Now, Aaron’s mom Jane Carter has posted graphic photos from the bathroom where he was found dead.

Jane’s reason for posting the photos was to ask for what she calls a “real investigation” into his death.

One photo shows a tub filled with greenish water.

Other photos, which Jane says were not taken by law enforcement, shows clothes and towels on the floor.

Jane wrote on Facebook, “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter. I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose.”

She claimed, “They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past… But they allowed people to go in and out.although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years

Aaron had a lot of death threats and many many people who were making his life miserable.”

In another post, Jane argued while referencing Aaron’s fiancée Melanie Martin, “Because of my son’s mental illness and prescription drug issues they just wanted it to be something easy that they didn’t have the time or inclination to address. This won’t work for me or Melanie or anyone who truly loved him.”

Jane stressed that she wanted “justice” and “answers.”

In January, Jane and Melanie told TMZ that although Aaron was found in a bathtub, he did not drown. There was no water found in his lungs.

As they wait for the toxicology report, Melanie and Jane told the site about additional evidence that Melanie turned over to the police.

While several cans of compressed air were found at the scene, along with prescription pills, they believe it may have been something else that killed Aaron.

The family wanted law enforcement to investigate an alleged drug deal that took place the same night Aaron died.

Melanie turned over a text exchange from the suspected deal that she found on Carter’s phone. According to TMZ, the messages included someone telling Aaron he owed $800 for a substance, but the singer told them he didn’t need it. The person responded that he still owed the money. Aaron asked if he was being threatened and the conversation ends there.