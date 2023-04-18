Celebrity News April 18, 2023
Aaron Carter’s Autopsy Results Revealed
Aaron Carter was found dead at his Lancaster, California, home in November, and now his autopsy results have finally been revealed.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner tells TMZ that Aaron drowned in his bathtub after taking generic Xanax called alprazolam and huffing compressed air.
The report claims he became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of the drugs and drowned.
His death has been ruled accidental.
After the news broke, his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin told TMZ, "The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub, which don’t make sense. Why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events, and this report only has us asking more questions."