Aaron Carter’s Autopsy Results Revealed

After the news broke, his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin told TMZ, "The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a T-shirt and necklace in the bathtub, which don’t make sense. Why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on? I am still in shock and still miss Aaron every day. I don’t understand the chain of events, and this report only has us asking more questions."