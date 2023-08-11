Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Reveals His Final Resting Place

Getty Images

Aaron Carter died at 34 in November, and now his twin sister Angel is opening up about his final resting place.

Carter’s body was cremated, and Angel tells People that she initially brought his ashes home, but has since buried them at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

"I have him here," she told the magazine, prior to a memorial service on July 28. "And for a few months after he died, it was my last way to protect him. I don't want anybody to do anything weird with him. Now, I'm burying him next week at Forest Lawn."

Angel explained, "I can't trust that anybody else is not going to exploit him. So at that time, that was my last act of love."

Sharing her grief, she said, "To lose a twin, it's an out-of-body experience. He's a part of me. And it was like when he died, I had this sense of, 'I've got to get him in my house. I've got to bring him home and protect him.'"

Looking back, Angel said, "He wanted so badly to be happy. He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed. He'd become this person who we no longer recognized. I don't even think he recognized himself."

In April, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner told TMZ that Aaron drowned in his bathtub after taking generic Xanax called alprazolam and huffing compressed air.

The report claimed he became "incapacitated while in the bathtub due to the effects" of the drugs and drowned. His death has been ruled accidental.