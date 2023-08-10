Kyle Richards/Instagram

Things are heating up between Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade — on-screen, that is, for the singer’s new music video.

In Wade’s new video for “Fall in Love with Me” — released August 10 — Richards portrays the country star’s love interest. The two play neighbors admiring each other from afar, with Kyle watching Morgan as she washes her car. Morgan, meanwhile, watches the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star work out from her window.

The ladies end up stripping down together for a bath after exchanging love notes. The video ends with the pair feeding fruit to each other while leaning in for kisses.

“Wanna take off your clothes, wanna mess up your hair / Can’t you see I’m what you need / Make you hit your knees pull out that ring / Gonna make you fall in love with me,” sings Morgan.

The steamy music video comes after rumors that the two were dating amid Kyle’s recent reported marital issues with husband Mauricio Umansky. The Bravolebrity and singer revealed they were collaborating in an August 4 Instagram video.

“I’ve done several music videos and every time there’s someone in it, they always assume we’re dating or something’s going on,” said Morgan while addressing the speculation that she and Richards were romantically involved.

She continued, “We thought it would kind of be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit. The Internet is going to be popping off about this one, I’m sure.”

Kyle added, “Well, if they’re gonna talk, you might as well give them something to talk about.”

During an Amazon Live last month, Kyle Richards spoke out about reports regarding her rumored separation from husband of 27 years.

“When People magazine came out, it said we’re separated, living under the same roof, and then we had to quickly, like, write a statement saying, ‘Yes, we have had a hard year. People leak stories, sometimes they are true, sometimes they’re not true. And we made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed. It’s weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you’re having problems.”

The reality TV star added, “It would be nice to be able to work out issues… without everybody watching and weighing in on it.

“But when that article came out, we didn’t really have the choice. So that’s why we wrote that on our Instagram,” Kyle said, referring to the joint statement she and Mauricio released.