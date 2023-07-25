Getty Images

Kyle Richards is speaking out about reports regarding her rumored separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

“When People magazine came out, it said we’re separated, living under the same roof, and then we had to quickly, like, write a statement saying, ‘Yes, we have had a hard year,” Kyle said during an Amazon Live on Monday.

“People leak stories, sometimes they are true, sometimes they're not true. And we made a point to say that divorce is not being discussed. It's weird to have to acknowledge to millions of strangers that you're having problems.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star added, “It would be nice to be able to work out issues… without everybody watching and weighing in on it.”

“But when that article came out, we didn't really have the choice. So that's why we wrote that on our Instagram,” Kyle said, referring to the joint statement she and Mauricio released.

“Actually, all our daughters, we all felt better after we posted that, because so many people were speculating and making up stories. And it was just getting out of control,” said Kyle.

Asked by a fan during the live Q&A how she deals with all the tabloid rumors that are spread about herself and her family, Kyle said she has become desensitized to it, though acknowledged that this time “felt different.”

“I've been dealing with it for so long that I am numb to it. This time felt different because it just came out of the blue and it was so like fast and furious,” she said about the moment she and her family learned about People magazine’s story.

“We were in Aspen. My girls and me and we were about to go on the river paddleboarding, and all of our phones started blowing up and it was kind of scary. Everybody was just like, ‘What's happening?’ My daughter said, ‘It feels like somebody died. Why is everybody coming to us and saying what's wrong? What's going on?’… That was very overwhelming.”

She went on, “Regarding rumors and stuff, I've dealt with it for so long. But now, Mauricio and I both are like ‘Oh, well. What are you gonna do?’ It's just, unfortunately, part of the deal.”

When asked how she is doing with everything going on, Kyle replied that she is “actually holding up really well right now” but “two weeks ago — not so much.”

On Sunday, Kyle posted two Instagram photos of her monogrammed tote bag with the initials KRU printed on it. A few months prior, she had been photographed with a similar bag with only KR on it.

During the live session where Kyle shares some of her favorite products, the Bravolebrity also teased what fans can expect on the upcoming new season of “RHOBH,” including a “dinner party from hell.”

“A lot of crazy stuff happened in Spain,” said Kyle referring to the housewives cast trip. “Amsterdam vibes — we've had some other Amsterdam moments of the season. One of them was at my house, a dinner party I had. People are saying it's like the dinner party from hell, maybe more intense. I have not seen it yet myself, but I cannot wait to see it even though it wasn't the best night for me. I can't wait to see it on TV.”

Richards, who also said she has two new films coming out in the next year, admitted that while this past season was at times tough for her, it also had its positive moments.