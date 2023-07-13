‘RHONY’s’ New Housewives on Who Created the Most Drama on the Reboot (Exclusive)

Bravo

The claws are out in the Big Apple!

“The Real Housewives of New York City” is back with a new group of six women who are bringing the drama with a capital D when the Season 14 reboot premieres this Sunday.

“The time had come to do something new and exciting, and fresh, and diverse, and fashionable, and interesting,” Bravo’s Andy Cohen said at the premiere party in New York Wednesday.

The revival includes the franchise’s first Indian housewife, Jessel, a fashion publicist.

“I’m so excited that Bravo has made this sort of switch to really represent a lot of dynamic cultures and people from different walks of life,” Jessel told “Extra” on the red carpet.

The reality show also stars beauty brand mogul Jenna Lyons, single socialite Brynn Whitfield, Somalian model Ubah Hassan, interior designer Erin Lichy, and content creator Sai De Silva.

“I definitely got into it with some people,” Jenna revealed. “I definitely cried. I definitely had some moments I was surprised by.”

And after filming the new season, no one is surprised that Erin is the housewife who likes to stir the pot!

“She’s definitely in the middle of a lot of sh**t,” Andy said.

Erin agreed, confirming, “I’m direct and I say exactly what I think or what I notice or what I feel — that’s perceived as pot stirring. I don’t think it’s pot stirring. I was just saying what happened.”

Jessel added that the pot stirring comes with the territory.

“We gotta give you guys a show, right?”