Prince Harry No Longer Referred to as ‘His Royal Highness’ on Royal Family Website

Getty Images

Prince Harry is no longer identified as “His Royal Highness” on the royal family’s official website. The two references to the title on the site have been removed from his profile page. They have been replaced with “The Duke of Sussex” and “The Duke.”

This is the first update of the royal family’s website since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Express, it was just last week that the late queen was still being referred to as the current monarch on the site.

In a statement issued to Express, Buckingham Palace said, “The Royal Family website contains over five thousand pages of information about the life and work of the Royal Family. Following the death of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, content has been revisited and updated periodically. Some content may be out of date until this process is complete.”

The title change for Harry comes more than three years after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as working royals in early 2020. Part of the agreement made between them and the royal family at the time was that they would relinquish their “HRH” titles.

Prince Harry continues to retain his place in the line of succession to the throne. He is fifth in line after brother Prince William and his three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.