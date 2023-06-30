Prince William & Prince Harry Come Together for Princess Diana Awards

Instagram

Prince William and Prince Harry have united for a good cause.

Two videos were released Friday of the princes celebrating young people making a difference, in honor of their late mother Princess Diana.

The annual Diana Awards ceremony, which according to its official website “was founded on Diana, Princess of Wales” belief that young people have the power to change their community, their country and the world,” was opened by Prince William.

"Today, we recognize the power of all young people — the power to challenge the status quo, to confront injustice, and to inspire meaningful change,” said the Prince of Wales in his video message shared on the Diana Awards Instagram page.

He continued, "To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change.”

This year’s Diana Awards awarded 189 young people from 31 countries.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"You are an inspiration to everyone,” William went on. “And to everyone watching all these stories remind us why organizations like The Diana Awards are so important. It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world."

"A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name. To all the award recipients, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. Your accomplishments are a testament to your passion and commitment to creating positive change. You are the torchbearers of hope and inspiration, lighting the way for others to follow."

Prince Harry, who introduced a set of the award precipitants, also emphasized the power the youth have to make that positive change.

"When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world. The brilliant Award recipients we’re honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change can happen,” he said, also adding how the purpose behind this ceremony reminds him of his mother.

"As we come together, I am reminded of the profound belief my mother held in the transformative power of young people. She recognized their unique ability to challenge the status quo and push for a more inclusive and compassionate society.”

"Her legacy continues to inspire and serve as an example of how to navigate the complexities of our world today. So many of the numerous challenges that we face disproportionately affect young people and, of course, their futures. Whether it's climate change, mental health, or systemic injustices, the obstacles can sometimes seem overwhelming. But, what gives me hope is the collective power we possess when we work together — the strength in the diversity of voices and perspectives that encompass it."