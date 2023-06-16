Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Lose $20-Million Spotify Deal

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t be making podcasts with Spotify anymore.

The royals signed a lucrative multi-year deal with the company back in 2020 reportedly worth $20 million.

Now, their production company Archewell Audio and Spotify are parting ways.

The two parties released a statement to NBC News on Thursday that said, “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

The series they made together was Meghan’s podcast “Archetypes.” The show launched in August 2022 and aimed to “investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.”

Meghan interviewed some high-profile women for the series, including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams and Mindy Kaling.

A spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that “Archetypes” was not renewed for another season, but the first season will remain on the platform.

