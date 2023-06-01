Prince William & Princess Kate Attend Jordan’s Royal Wedding

Splash News

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined fellow royalty at a royal wedding Thursday!

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the nuptials of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif in Amman, Jordan. The Islamic marriage ceremony of the future monarch, who is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, was held at Zahran Palace.

A reception with over 1,700 guests was followed at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Kate wore a long-sleeves Ellie Saab pink gown with dangling earrings. Her long hair was in loose waves. For the evening reception, Kate wore a glittering long-sleeved silver grown with a tiara. Both she and William also wore their royal sashes.

Upon their arrival, the future British monarchs spent time chatting with the parents of the groom. Kate curtsied as she greeted each of them.

After the ceremony, Prince William and Princess Kate congratulated Crown Prince Hussein and his new bride Rajwa with kisses on the cheeks and hugs.

Prince William's cousin Princess Beatrice also attended the wedding with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Some of the other world’s royals celebrating Jordan’s wedding of the year included: Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, and former King Juan Carlos and his wife Queen Sofia, among others.

In addition to tiaras and palaces, William and Kate have a few other things in common with Jordan’s royal family. Queen Rania is on the council of the prince’s Earthshot Prize, and Kate lived in Jordan from age two to four with her family, while her father Michael Middleton worked for British Airways. The 2021 Christmas card for the Wales was from a family trip to Jordan with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II were also guests at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla last month in London.

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa announced their engagement in August 2022.

Prince Hussein is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army. Like Prince William, he, too, graduated from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Hussein is also a graduate of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Born in Saudia Arabia, Rajwa has a degree in architecture from Syracuse University in New York. She also spent time working and studying in Los Angeles, where she earned a professional designation degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.