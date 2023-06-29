Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Officially Relinquish Frogmore Cottage

Getty Images

Frogmore Cottage is no longer home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple has officially left the royal residence, five months after they were asked to vacate it, according to People magazine.

"We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset,” said the Keeper of the Privy Purse Sir Michael Stevens at an annual Sovereign Grant account briefing on royal finances, according to The Independent.

The Sun reports Harry and Meghan’s belongings have been shipped to their Montecito, California, home, where they have been living since making the decision to step back from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020.

The couple moved to Frogmore Cottage shortly before the birth of Prince Archie in May 2019, after having previously resided at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where they were neighbors with other royals, including Harry’s brother Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Nearly $3 million in taxpayer-funded renovations occurred before Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore, which is located in the 655-acre private Royal Park of Windsor Castle — just a mile from where the couple were married.

Following their move to the U.S., the couple had agreed to the terms set by the Queen at the time to repay the cost of the expansive renovations.