Prince Archie turned 4 last month, and one of his birthday gifts has been revealed!

A bike shop in Montecito, California, posted a note they received from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressing their “sincere thanks.”

“We hope they don’t mind us sharing this lovely thank you letter we received today! ❤️❤️❤️,” Mad Dogs Bike Shop posted on Instagram.

The letter, written on “The Office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” letterhead, read, “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday.”

The message continued, “The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise.”

Prince Archie’s birthday was May 6, the same day as his grandfather King Charles III’s historic coronation ceremony.

The Mail on Sunday reports Meghan threw Archie a “low-key” and private birthday party at home, and even baked her son a lemon cake made with fruit from their property.

An insider said Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was expected to attend, as well as makeup mogul Victoria Jackson and possibly some other celebrity friends.

Prince Harry attended his father’s coronation, but was in the U.K. for less than 24 hours before jetting home to California to be with his family.

The Sussexes are feuding with the royal family and another source told the paper that Markle “stayed home to celebrate Archie’s birthday because she felt it would be inauthentic to do anything else,” adding, “She wanted to minimize the drama.”

As for King Charles, DailyMail.com reports he gave a poignant toast to Archie at the private lunch following the coronation.

A source revealed the monarch first paid tribute to the three grandchildren present, including Prince William’s kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

He then toasted “those that weren’t there” and wished Archie a happy birthday “wherever he was.”

The insider called it “a very sweet moment.”