Prince Archie’s Birthday at Home as King Charles Toasts Him at Coronation Lunch

Alexi Lubomirski

Prince Harry spent just over 24 hours in the U.K. celebrating his father King Charles III’s coronation before jetting back to the U.S. for his son Archie’s 4th birthday.

Harry reportedly landed in L.A. around 7:00 p.m. local time Saturday evening, and rushed home to Montecito, California, about 90 minutes away. Meanwhile, his father is said to have toasted Archie at a post-coronation lunch.

Getty Images

A source told The Mail on Sunday of Harry, “He was always determined to get back in time to spend part of Archie’s birthday at home” adding, “Harry was determined to be back in time to tuck Archie in to bed.”

The paper reports Harry’s wife Meghan Markle threw Archie a “low-key” and private birthday party at home, and even baked her son a lemon cake made with fruit from their property.

The insider said Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was expected to attend, as well as makeup mogul Victoria Jackson and possibly some other celebrity friends.

Another source claimed Markle “stayed home to celebrate Archie’s birthday because she felt it would be inauthentic to do anything else,” adding, “She wanted to minimize the drama.”

As for King Charles, DailyMail.com reports he gave a poignant toast to Archie at the private lunch.

A source revealed the monarch first paid tribute to the three grandchildren present, including Prince William’s kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

He then toasted “those that weren’t there” and wished Archie a happy birthday “wherever he was.”

The insider called it “a very sweet moment.”