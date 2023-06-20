Kelly Osbourne is voicing her opinion of Prince Harry — and holding nothing back.

The British-born Osbourne spoke up about the Prince’s ongoing drama with his family on the June 20 episode of the “I’ve Had It” podcast.

After a co-host said she didn’t agree with King Charles not seating Harry in the front row during his coronation, Osbourne strongly disagreed.

"I think Harry's a f**king t**t. I do. He's a f**king t**t," Kelly said, slamming him for his “whining” and “complaining.”

Osbourne, who has been open about her struggles with addiction and mental health, accused Harry of playing the victim. “‘I'm the only one who's ever had mental problems. My life was so hard.’ Everybody's f**king life is hard. You were the prince of a goddamn county who dressed up as a f**king Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it."

Osbourne was referring to Harry, then 20, dressing as a Nazi for a costume party in 2005. He later apologized.

Prince Harry flew back to California immediately following the two-hour coronation ceremony on May 6, not joining his family for any further engagements marking the historic occasion.

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter isn’t the only one speaking out against the Prince. After it was announced last week that Harry and Meghan’s $20-million deal with Spotify was coming to an end after just one season of their podcast, Bill Simmons, Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization at Spotify, called Harry and Meghan “f**king grifters.”

On his podcast “The Ringer,” Simmons griped that Spotify should have launched a podcast for the couple called “The F**king Grifters.”

“I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea,” Simmons revealed. “It’s one of my best stories."