Kelly Osbourne Talks Falling Off the Wagon, 90-Lb. Weight Loss, Cancel Culture, and New Podcast

Kelly Osbourne took to social media this week to reveal she had fallen off the wagon. The TV star told her millions of followers that she relapsed after four years.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with the star, who opened up about her sobriety, her boyfriend, her weight loss, her feelings on cancel culture, and her new podcast.

Kelly said, “I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I’m that girl that when everything is going great I need to f*** it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life. I am an addict and had thought that I had a enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal. I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.”

Osbourne said she doesn’t feel like she went back to square one. “This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It’s never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go though you can help other people. That’s why I came clean, I could have sat here and nobody would know.”

As for what triggered it, Kelly said, “I got all of my career goals happening… and then I got happy cause I got this incredible boyfriend and everything in my life is so great and I’m like I’m not an addict anymore… On top of that pandemic fever… It all just got too much.”

Of her boyfriend Erik Bragg, she said, “We’ve been dating so long that we both use the word… I can tell you that I am getting to know somebody that is incredible, talented, amazing, and makes me laugh so much.”

Kelly also recently losing 90 lbs., saying, “Okay, so that's the whole thing. Everyone was so, like, caught up in how, how I look. They never asked me how I felt. And the truth is I was so f--king happy and I felt amazing.” Adding, “I did it for me. I did it because I wanted to live. What I saw in the mirror… I wanted the body to match the mind, because I, I spent so much time working on my mind and then I spent a year working on my body and now it's about the soul… did the mind, the body, now the soul.”



Sharing this about her journey, “I'm excited about what I don't know. I'm excited about what I do know… the world is scary right now, but… it's an honor to be a part of the world, when beautiful change is happening.”

She went on, “I didn't know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough. It’s not, it's actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don't be afraid to make a mistake, everybody's so afraid of cancel culture I say f--k cancel culture, it’s all about counsel culture… educate people, teach people… a gentle nudge in the right direction is so much better than a public execution.”

Kelly who has multiple shows in production also has a new podcast, “The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show” where she will address her sobriety in the first episode.

“That’s what’s so great about this podcast, Jeff and I, nothing is off limits, it’s no-holds-barred. We want people to feel comfortable talking about anything. When you talk, you’re gonna make some mistakes so it’s going to be an educational process because the world is changing… Our motto is, ‘What you call freaks, is what we call family.’ Everyone’s welcome.”