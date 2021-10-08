Report: Kelly Osbourne & Erik Bragg Split

Getty

After nearly one year of dating, Kelly Osbourne and Erik Bragg have reportedly called it quits, according to Us Weekly.

Though Bragg didn’t comment on the apparent split, he told the outlet, “Kelly rules. That’s it. That’s all.”

A few months ago, Kelly opened up about relapsing in her sobriety while dating Bragg. During an appearance on “Red Table Talk,” she shared, “I was at my boyfriend’s house, and I was s—t-faced on his couch eating pizza, and he looked over at me and I felt the way he looked at me, and I was like, ‘Oh no, I never want him to look at me like that again. Ever.’ Like, that didn’t make me feel good. What am I doing?”

Kelly continued, “To suddenly be like, ‘Well, this is the side I never wanted you to see, you’ve seen it. Let’s hope you never meet her again,’ it was embarrassing. Because for the first time ever, I actually care how he feels, and I care how my behavior impacts him.”

She explained, “I only want to be the best version of myself for my family and my boyfriend and my friends, and I was not. I was the furthest thing away from that. I’ve never had a boyfriend who’s supportive of me in that area before, and he is very communicative and incredible in that way. So it’s really nice — and my parents like him, so that’s also a positive.”

The pair began dating last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.