A cause of death for Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has been confirmed.

New York City’s chief medical examiner told TMZ that the 19-year-old died from an accidental drug overdose. “Toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine” are what led to Leandro being found unconscious and unresponsive at a New York City home on July 2.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother, Drena De Niro, shared information about her son’s death in a July 3 Instagram post while replying to a user who asked how Leandro died.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f**king around selling and buying this sh*t, my son is gone forever 😭.”

Previously, authorities told TMZ that Leandro was housesitting at the time of his death and that drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body.

Robert De Niro shared a statement with TMZ regarding his grandson’s untimely death, saying, "I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."