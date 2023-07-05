Robert De Niro’s Daughter Drena Shares Son Leandro’s Cause of Death

Getty Images

Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, 19, died this week, and now the family is sharing his cause of death.

Leandro’s mother Drena De Niro says the teen died after taking pills laced with fentanyl.

She shared the information in her Instagram comments section while replying to a user who asked how Leandro died.

Drena replied, “Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f**king around selling and buying this sh*t, my son is gone forever 😭.”

Previously, authorities told TMZ that Leandro was housesitting at the time of his death and that drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near his body. His death was being investigated as a possible overdose.

After he died, Drena confirmed Leandro’s death on Instagram.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” she wrote in a heart-wrenching post, “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you . I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama . You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you 😞I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare 😢💔. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy 🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️.”

She followed up with another heartbreaking message, saying she was typing “through the tears.”

Drena insisted, “None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning . Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time.”

Sharing her pain, she added, “You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army . I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I’m with you again . My heart is broken forever . Me daddy and your family love you , I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart 💔💔💔😭🕊️🕊️🕊️.”

Leandro’s father, Carlos Rodriguez, also remembered him on Instagram.

In one post he wrote, “If you knew him you would know. ♥️💔 Our families and friends will grieve but never forget him. Leo was a passionate young man, he loved his family and friends… Leo loved to travel the world he was a seeker who on his own explored many countries to break bread with strangers and to delve into philosophical thinking about thing’s beyond his age. He was also a young man with his own story and journey unknown to us and his friends, for it is at this age and time where a young heart seeks its place.”

Robert De Niro also shared a statement with TMZ, saying, "I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."